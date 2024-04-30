Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,972,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,271,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,645,000 after acquiring an additional 69,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,621,000 after acquiring an additional 450,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

