Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFAT stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.