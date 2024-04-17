Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 1,893.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,525 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.