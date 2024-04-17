LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Shares of LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 6921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

LMS Capital Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.55.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

