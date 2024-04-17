Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $201.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.42), with a volume of 6500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.75 ($2.49).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Taseko Mines from GBX 220 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of £556.80 million, a PE ratio of 9,525.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.10.

In other news, insider Anu Dhir acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,420 ($61,521.22). In other news, insider Anu Dhir acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,420 ($61,521.22). Also, insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £1,680,000 ($2,091,373.09). Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.