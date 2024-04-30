TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Short Interest Down 18.8% in April

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $2,198,883.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 396,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,530,330.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $2,198,883.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 396,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,530,330.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. Insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. 275,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,398.90%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

