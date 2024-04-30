Auxano Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 97,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $429,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. 6,302,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.