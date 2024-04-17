Billington (LON:BILN) Hits New 1-Year High at $501.30

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 501.30 ($6.24) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.07), with a volume of 39492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($5.98).

Billington Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of £62.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 422.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.83.

Billington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 33 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 6.73%. Billington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,857.14%.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

