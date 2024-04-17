indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 21,430,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.85.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,491 shares of company stock valued at $730,936. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 544,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 269,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on indie Semiconductor

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.