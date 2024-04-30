Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,696 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,997. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Olin by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

