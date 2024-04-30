Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Coursera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. Coursera has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

