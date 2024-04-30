Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,162. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
