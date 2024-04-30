Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

