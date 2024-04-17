I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Institutional Trading of I-Mab
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in I-Mab by 267.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.
I-Mab Price Performance
NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
