I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in I-Mab by 267.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.76.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

