Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 6.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

