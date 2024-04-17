Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,090 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 15,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 45,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DHI opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.92 and a 52 week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

