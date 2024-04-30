Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Q2 Stock Down 1.5 %

Q2 stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. Q2 has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,500.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,639 shares of company stock worth $14,994,784 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

