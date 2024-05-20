Assetmark Inc. Has $258.28 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,978 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $258,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.91. 1,195,919 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.46.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

