Columbia Asset Management Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,689 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,593,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 145,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.56. 797,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

