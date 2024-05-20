Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,985,950 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 1.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 10.49% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $518,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,705. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

