BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 16,343 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $31,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Pool by 463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.29. 204,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.70 and its 200-day moving average is $378.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

