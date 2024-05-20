Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,416 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $97,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.69. 4,538,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

