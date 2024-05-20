Assetmark Inc. Has $383.97 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.56% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $383,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,038,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.44. 4,646,751 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

