Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Director Sells $408,667.52 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $408,667.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,571.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $38.85. 3,460,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Stephens raised their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

