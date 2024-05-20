Assetmark Inc. Sells 58,240 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $190,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.74. 3,699,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

