Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.40-2.50 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

