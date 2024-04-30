JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Stake Raised by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $112,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,250,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 553,294 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 988,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,022,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBAG opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

