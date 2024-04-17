Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $442.12 and last traded at $439.06. Approximately 13,531,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 44,738,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.27.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.27.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

