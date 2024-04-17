Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $442.12 and last traded at $439.06. Approximately 13,531,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 44,738,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.27.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.27.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.