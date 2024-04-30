SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 347 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,984.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at $896,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

