Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,850,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.
