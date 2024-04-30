TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Increased to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TFI International has a 52-week low of $102.94 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.