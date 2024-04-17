KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 994,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.53. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
