Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 11,114,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 39,975,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $273.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

