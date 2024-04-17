ATS (NYSE:ATS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.11

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 21445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ATS in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ATS by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

