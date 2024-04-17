BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 42,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,839 shares of company stock valued at $32,835,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $161.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.