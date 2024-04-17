DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

