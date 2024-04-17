Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EWG stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.