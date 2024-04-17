DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IHG stock opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.51. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.