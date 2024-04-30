Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Monster Beverage Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $53.79. 2,000,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage
In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
