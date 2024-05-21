CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.62 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $44.01 million and $3.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011321 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,907.01 or 1.00079823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00011763 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00111224 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05377322 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $3,181,563.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

