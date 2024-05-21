Uquid Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $905,323.74 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $8.25 or 0.00011810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $82.49 million and approximately $905,323.74 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

