Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 213 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,539,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. 21,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,896. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $51.66.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
