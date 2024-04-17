Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

