iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.