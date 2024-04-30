Intrust Bank NA Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $892,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Boeing by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.75. 1,243,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,627,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $206.50. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

