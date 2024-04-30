Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.39. 2,084,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,999,197. The firm has a market cap of $472.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

