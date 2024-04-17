SVB Wealth LLC Has $7.34 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $281.42 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average of $284.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

