comScore (SCOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. comScore has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($7.49). comScore had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. comScore has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $21.97.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of comScore from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

