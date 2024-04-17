OMG Network Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $88.28 million and $16.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00054584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001021 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

