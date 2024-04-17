Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,961,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 2,093,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 700.5 days.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 1.1 %
CBWBF opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $23.55.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
